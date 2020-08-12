Security guard shot dead during armed robbery in Barberton

A security guard at a construction site in Emjindini, Mpumalanga was shot and killed on Tuesday, 11 August. According to reports, the deceased and a colleague were on duty at the site where a clinic was being built.

His colleague heard gunshots ring out and went to check on his coworker only to find he had been fatally wounded.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, said the incident occurred at 2.15pm.

The victim was on duty guarding the site where a clinic is being built when the incident occurred. His colleague heard gunshots in the victim’s direction and immediately went to check on him,” said Hlathi.

According to him, the 31-year-old victim’s coworker discovered his body in a pool of blood after the shots rang out.

A manhunt has been launched and it is not known at this stage whether there were one or more suspects involved in the murder.

“He found him lying in a pool of blood, with his firearm stolen. Police and medical personnel were notified about the incident and the man was certified dead on the scene,” added Hlathi.

The police call on anyone who may be able to assist them with their investigation to call Zenzo Dawe on 071-685-1364, or to call the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111.

Alternatively, they can provide a tip-off on the MySAPSApp that can be downloaded on any smartphone.

“All information will be treated with confidentiality and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” concluded Hlathi.

