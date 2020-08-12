Crime 12.8.2020 08:13 am

Two dead, cops wounded at Mpumalanga ‘after tears’ party

News24 Wire
Two dead, cops wounded at Mpumalanga ‘after tears’ party

Picture: iStock.

A group of ‘lawless individuals’ held an after-tears party following a funeral where they partook in activities such as vehicle wheel-spinning and firing gunshots randomly.

Two people were shot dead and three others, including two police officers, were wounded in a shootout after a funeral “after-tears” party took a bad turn at the Marite sports ground near Hazyview, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, a group of “lawless individuals” held an after-tears party following a funeral where they partook in activities such as vehicle wheel-spinning and firing gunshots randomly.

When police officers arrived, the group fired shots at them, injuring two. The police then returned fire and shot two of the suspects dead while injuring another.

“One of the two suspects who was fatally wounded, was found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm. During the commotion, police managed to arrest 11 suspects and recover live ammunition,” Hlathi said.

Cases of attempted murder, the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as malicious damage to property were opened, the latter after a police vehicle was damaged. The two officers and the injured suspect were taken to hospital for treatment. The suspect is under police guard.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned the “unruly and violent behaviour”. He wished the injured police officers a speedy recovery.

“This country is governed by law and we cannot allow a state of lawlessness to prevail or go unpunished,” said Zuma.

The suspects appeared in the Calcutta Periodical Court on Tuesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Diamond shop hit by armed robbers at mall in Somerset West 11.8.2020
Mpumalanga cop arrested for rape of 18-year-old 11.8.2020
IPID steps in after PE man dies during shootout with police 9.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Pre-orders of Covid-19 vaccine top five billion

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: SA records only 2,511 new cases as recovery rate reaches 75%

Business News Continued alcohol sales ban threatens SA, EU trade deal – SA alcohol industry

State Capture WATCH: Van Rooyen blames ‘white capital’ for ‘politically driven narrative’ that he’s corrupt

Business News Insight: Why municipalities, except in the Western Cape, are failing miserably


today in print

Read Today's edition