1 dead, 2 arrested, and 2 on the run after Somerset diamond shop robbery

One person has died, two have been arrested and two are still on the run following a robbery at the African Diamond store in Somerset Mall on Tuesday.

According to Somerset Mall marketing manager, Wiedaad Adams, five people entered African Diamond store and held up the staff around 10:24.

Adams said they took off with an undisclosed amount of jewellry from the store.

“One of the suspects, a 30-year-old man from Crossroads, was arrested inside the mall by security officials, while his four accomplices fled in a white Audi,” police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said.

“This vehicle was pursued by SAPS on the N2, which resulted in one of the suspects being fatally wounded and the other [another] one wounded,” Traut added.

The remaining two managed to get away and fled the scene on foot.

“One firearm and some jewellry items were recovered in the Audi,” said Traut.

Adams said there were no shots fired during the robbery.

“No one was hurt from the scene and the mall is currently trading as normal,” said Adams.

The death and the injury to one of the robbers are under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

