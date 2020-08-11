Crime 11.8.2020 10:31 am

Mpumalanga cop arrested for rape of 18-year-old

News24 Wire
Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said two men went to the woman’s home and lured her to the suspect’s home, where she was allegedly raped.

Police in Mpumalanga arrested a 27-year-old police constable for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman in Standerton on Sunday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, two men went to the woman’s home and lured her to the suspect’s home, where she was allegedly raped.

“The victim managed to escape and was assisted by a member of the public who took her to the police station, where a case of rape as well as an additional charge of assault was opened,” Hlathi said.

“Police immediately started with their investigation and arrested the suspect [on Monday]. It has since been established that the suspect is stationed at Sakhile police station.”

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned the rape incident, more so because it was committed by a police officer. He also expressed his disappointment that it occurred during Women’s Month.

The constable is expected to appear in the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

