Nine bales of dagga weighing over 270kg confiscated by Eastern Cape SAPS

Nine dagga bales belonging to the same suspects were found in two separate incidents in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning. Photo: SAPS Swartkops

Patrolling police found three bales on the N2, and six more were flagged by a security officer early on Monday morning. All nine bales belong to the same suspects.

Nine bales of dagga were confiscated by SAPS in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning. 

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a security officer on his way to a site on the N2 noticed a truck and a silver Volkswagen Caddy. The officer was told the suspects’ vehicle had broken down, and that they were waiting for a mechanic. 

He noticed six bales wrapped in tape next to the truck, and five other males standing with the driver, and called Swartkops SAPS.

However, when he returned to the scene, the truck and the suspects were gone. Police arrived on the scene and confirmed the bales contained marijuana. 

Earlier on Monday morning, patrolling SAPS from Algoa Park stopped on the N2 after noticing three large bales lying in the road. The bales were suspected to have fallen off a moving vehicle. 

One of the dagga bales police found in the middle of the road on Monday morning. Photo: SAPS Algoa Park

After confirming these bales contained dagga like the other six flagged by the security officer, it was determined that all nine bales belonged to the same suspects.  

The dagga bales weighed a total of 274.9kg, and the street value is yet to be established.

The contraband was subsequently confiscated, and an enquiry docked has been opened for further investigation.

