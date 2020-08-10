Crime 10.8.2020 02:28 pm

Sheep carcass, cannabis worth R90k confiscated at roadblock

Police collect material after a roadblock conducted by the SAPS and the SANDF along the N1N, Johannesburg, 24 April 2020. The roadblock's main function was to enforce the lockdown regulations. Picture: Neil McCartney

30.2 kg of cannabis as well as a sheep carcass was confiscated from a taxi during a routine roadblock in Cradock.

A recent routine roadblock on the N10 in Port Elizabeth yielded interesting results. 

According to Cradock SAPS, 30.2 kg of cannabis worth almost R90 600, as well as a sheep carcass, was confiscated from a taxi. 

Some of the confiscated goods. Photo: Cradock SAPS

After the bust, Cradock Operational Command Centre members, members of the South African National Defence Force, and the K9 unit searched cars, trucks and taxis. 

The sheep carcass was handed over to the Cradock stock theft unit, and the cannabis was booked in as found property. 

No arrests were made. 

