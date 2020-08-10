Sheep carcass, cannabis worth R90k confiscated at roadblock

A recent routine roadblock on the N10 in Port Elizabeth yielded interesting results.

According to Cradock SAPS, 30.2 kg of cannabis worth almost R90 600, as well as a sheep carcass, was confiscated from a taxi.

After the bust, Cradock Operational Command Centre members, members of the South African National Defence Force, and the K9 unit searched cars, trucks and taxis.

The sheep carcass was handed over to the Cradock stock theft unit, and the cannabis was booked in as found property.

No arrests were made.

