Crime 10.8.2020 01:25 pm

Armed robbers target cellphone shop in KZN

Erica Abrahams
Armed robbers target cellphone shop in KZN

Police surveying the scene outside the shop that was hit by armed robbers on Monday morning. Photo: Zululand Observer

Three men reportedly held up the Vodacom store at Empangeni Sanlam Centre and fled with unknown quantity of stock in an unmarked vehicle.

Police are on the hunt for three armed robbers who held up the Vodacom store at Empangeni Sanlam Centre on Monday morning, reports Zululand Observer.

The men reportedly entered the store and instructed the customers and staff to head into the back office.

The suspects fled with an unknown quantity of stock in an unmarked vehicle.

There have been no reports of injuries yet.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Power outage saves Northern Cape post office from robbers, manhunt for robbers under way 9.8.2020
Two arrested after baby dies from stray bullet striking stomach of pregnant woman 5.8.2020
Five suspected robbers in possession of police uniform arrested in KZN 5.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


today in print

Read Today's edition