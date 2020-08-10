Armed robbers target cellphone shop in KZN

Police are on the hunt for three armed robbers who held up the Vodacom store at Empangeni Sanlam Centre on Monday morning, reports Zululand Observer.

The men reportedly entered the store and instructed the customers and staff to head into the back office.

The suspects fled with an unknown quantity of stock in an unmarked vehicle.

There have been no reports of injuries yet.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

