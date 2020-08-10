Anene Booysen’s rapist and murderer wants case reopened – report

The man serving two life sentences for the rape and murder of Anene Booysen in 2013, has maintained his innocence and wants the case reopened.

Booysen, 17, was found at a construction site in Bredasdorp in the Western Cape on 2 February 2013.

She had been brutally attacked, disembowelled and raped. She was taken to hospital but died later that day.

Johannes Kana was arrested and charged for the murder and rape of Booysen.

He was found guilty and sentence in November 2013.

While Kana confessed to raping Booysen, he denied that he had any hand in her murder.

Speaking to EWN via telephone from a Free State prison, Kana said he was convicted on hearsay evidence.

“There is no DNA evidence, there are no fingerprints in that place. So, I ask myself: how was I found guilty when there was nothing to support that finding?” he reportedly said.

EWN further reported that Booysen’s family had doubts about Kana’s guilt.

In 2014, City Press reported that evidence had been uncovered which points to other killers.

At the time, Kana’s lawyer, Pieter du Toit, said they could not launch a petition for appeal because he and the private detectives had run out of money.

