Ekurhuleni police arrest 13 suspects for dealing in repackaged expired food

Citizen reporter
Ekurhuleni MMC for Community Safety Frans Mmoko at the warehouse where the suspects were allegedly manufacturing counterfeit goods. Picture: @mzwandileMasina, Twitter.

The metro’s mayor Mzwandile Masina says the suspects are foreign nationals from Pakistan.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) have arrested 13 suspects for dealing in counterfeit goods.

The arrest followed a tip-off which led the EMPD to a warehouse in Springs on Friday night.

“The preliminary investigations reveal that suspects repackage expired food like sweets, cakes, fish and chicken.”

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina on Saturday shared a video clip on Twitter in which the metro’s MMC for community safety, Frans Mmoko, points out “a whole lot of buckets of rejected raw material” allegedly used by the suspects to “remanufacture chocolates” and other goods.

According to Masina’s tweet, the suspects are foreign nationals from Pakistan.

He said the EMPD “closed down” the warehouse.

“Our people were being poisoned with this rubbish. It makes me furious. Great work from the EMPD and MMC Mmoko,” Masina tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: “The township economy must be owned and run by the residents of townships. It is clear these heartless criminals from foreign lands do not care about the health and well being of the African child. How do you sell rejected and expired food to children? They must rot in jail for life!”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

Loading Posts...
