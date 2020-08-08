Crime 8.8.2020 03:54 pm

Shots fired at Centurion Mall, cops on the scene

News24Wire
Picture: iStock

Lyttelton police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller confirmed the incident that took place at around 11:30am and says no civilians were injured.

Police are at Centurion Mall in Pretoria after shots were fired on Saturday.

Lyttelton police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller confirmed there was a “shooting incident” inside the mall at around 11:30 but could not provide further details.

“No civilians were injured,” he said, adding that detectives and forensic officials were at the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo said a “statement will be issued shortly” when contacted for confirmation.

This story will be updated once the police have issued a statement on the shooting at the mall.

