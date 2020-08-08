Shots fired at Centurion Mall, cops on the scene

Police are at Centurion Mall in Pretoria after shots were fired on Saturday.

Lyttelton police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller confirmed there was a “shooting incident” inside the mall at around 11:30 but could not provide further details.

“No civilians were injured,” he said, adding that detectives and forensic officials were at the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo said a “statement will be issued shortly” when contacted for confirmation.

This story will be updated once the police have issued a statement on the shooting at the mall.

