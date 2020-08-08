Crime 8.8.2020 03:54 pm

Centurion Mall jewellery store robbery foiled

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

Police say one of the civilians in the store was able to defend the lives of the persons in the store by utilizing his firearm.

A robbery of a jewellery store in Centurion Mall was foiled on Saturday morning, the police said.

Police spokesperson, Capt Dave Miller said at approximately 11.30 am four suspects entered the store and attempted to rob it and its shoppers of their belongings.

“During the attempt one of the civilians in the store was able to defend the lives of the persons in the store by utilizing his firearm, during this action one of the suspects was injured, and the other three suspects fled the scene,” Miller said.

He said no other persons were injured during the incident, adding that the suspect was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to hospital under police guard.

“We are currently following up all information available to us in order to trace and arrest the outstanding suspects that fled the scene.

“We would like to thank all the role players that responded to the incident.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

