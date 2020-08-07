Gang allegedly robs Sassa paypoint and employees, flees in post office bakkie

Police have launched a search for a group of individuals after a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) paypoint was robbed and a post office vehicle stolen in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

The robbers allegedly attacked the post office in Thafamasi at 08:00, while officials were issuing payments.

According to Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana, they first attacked the security guard on duty and then robbed him of his firearm.

“The men made off with an undisclosed amount of cash that was already assigned to paymasters,” said Godlwana.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the group also assaulted Sassa employees.

They also robbed them of their cellphones, belongings and work equipment before fleeing in the Post Office bakkie.

Godlwana said two officials were left injured as they ran for cover, while others were traumatised.

Another incident

In an unrelated incident, another group allegedly attacked Fidelity security guards while they were delivering pension payout money in Ingwavuma on Wednesday.

“Suspects allegedly shot at their vehicle and robbed them of their service firearms,” said Mathe.

They also fled the scene with an undisclosed amount in a getaway car.

A cash-in-transit robbery has been opened for investigation. No arrests have been made.

Godlwana said arrangements are being made to ensure that beneficiaries receive their grants.

