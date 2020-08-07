Crime 7.8.2020 02:24 pm

George traffic officer shot after pulling driver over on N2

George traffic officer shot after pulling driver over on N2

Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

A traffic law enforcement officer in George has been rushed to hospital after a driver she had pulled over allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at her, according to provincial officials.

According to the Western Cape Department of Transport, the officer sustained gunshot wounds to her neck on Friday.

“This happened when the female officer pulled [over] a black Audi with a false number plate that was riding recklessly on the N2,” said Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for the Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Makoba-Somdaka said that the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the officer, before taking her service pistol.

Public works and transport department spokesperson Jandre Bakker said that the officer had been rushed to hospital.

“One of the suspects has been apprehended, two are still at large,” said Bakker.

Makoba-Somdaka added that two other officers had also been taken to hospital for shock.

It is alleged that the officer’s pistol was recovered from the arrested suspect.

News24 has requested comment from Western Cape police. It will be added once received.

