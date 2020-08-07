Crime 7.8.2020 09:01 am

Woman found with 12,000 prescription painkillers sentenced to 10 years behind bars

News24 Wire
Woman found with 12,000 prescription painkillers sentenced to 10 years behind bars

Image: iStock.

Heidi Moolman was convicted for contravening the Medicines Control Act in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old woman from Great Brak River in the Western Cape will spend 10 years behind bars for the possession of 12,000 Stilpane pain tablets with no explanation or justification.

Heidi Moolman was convicted for contravening the Medicines Control Act in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, her conviction stems from an incident in June 2016 when the vehicle she was travelling in was pulled over during a trilateral cross-border operation on the N2 near Knysna.

“With the search that ensued, members deployed at the roadblock found 12,000 Stilpane tablets that were concealed inside the car. [The occupants] could not provide evidence or a legitimate reason for them being in possession of the scheduled medicine,” Pojie said.

The three occupants of the car, two men and Moolman, were arrested. The case against the two men was withdrawn and Moolman was charged.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Joburg woman gets jail time for peddling counterfeit money, accomplice gets suspended sentence 20.2.2020
Kimberley woman gets 10-year prison sentence for setting disabled son alight 3.2.2020
Six-year prison sentence for cop whose fingers were bitten off during attempted rape 17.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


today in print

Read Today's edition