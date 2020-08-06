Hospital staff face disciplinary action after two babies swapped at Gauteng facility

The Gauteng health department will be taking action against staff members involved in the swapping of newborn babies at Tambo Memorial Hospital, in Boksburg.

In a statement, the department said it would be instituting disciplinary proceedings against the implicated staff after the hospital conceded that the identification of babies and procedure for discharge were not properly followed.

The swapped babies, a boy and a girl, were born on 24 July.

The girl’s mother realised something was wrong at around 21:00 when she changed the baby’s diaper, only to realise that it was a boy and not the girl that she had delivered earlier.

“The department finds this incident regrettable,” Gauteng Health MEC spokesperson Kwara Kekana said in a statement.

Families

“The hospital reached out to both families to resolve the matter. Both mothers were interviewed by the Sister in charge and the HOD and were additionally counselled.”

Kekana added that the matter was immediately referred to a social worker to facilitate DNA testing of the babies after one of the fathers made a request.

The DNA test took place on the 4 August.

“Both babies are currently admitted at Tambo Memorial Hospital whilst awaiting the DNA results. The hospital will continue to engage both families as part of the redress process,” Kekana concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.