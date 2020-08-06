Man hospitalised after hammer attack, two suspects arrested

Captain Solomon Sibiya, the Kagiso Police spokesperson said the two men, aged 34 and 35, were arrested on Tuesday night, 4 August and were due to appear at the Kagiso Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 6 August.

The victim told police that at about 7.30pm on Thursday, 30 July, the two men approached him to ask where two of his friends were.

He said he knew the two men, who alleged that the friends had stolen cash and a cellphone from them. They told the victim to take them to his friends, but when they arrived they could not find them.

The two men then dragged and assaulted the victim. They also used a hammer in the process.

“He was later rescued by his friend’s brother after which he went to hospital to be treated for his injuries. The matter was referred to Kagiso Police and a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was opened.”

Kagiso Police station commander Brigadier Themba Maduna issued a warning to perpetrators.

“Taking the law into your own hands will never be tolerated. There is no exception.

“No person will just go around assaulting people and expect to walk free as if nothing had happened. We will not rest until we find you.”

Elsewhere, a 42-year-old Eastern Cape woman was arrested after she allegedly locked her fiancé inside a house before she allegedly set it on fire.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman from Timothy Valley in Bethelsdorp in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro was arrested for arson and attempted murder.

Naidu said the woman was arrested at the scene in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“At about 12.45am, police responded to a complaint of a house on fire in Angola Street in Timothy Valley. It is alleged that the suspect was seen exiting the house, locking the door and setting the place on fire.

“The neighbour ran to rescue the victim inside as he heard screams for help. The 40-year-old victim sustained burn wounds to his body and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“The suspect, who is the fiancé of the victim, was arrested and detained on charges of arson and attempted murder. She is expected to appear in court soon.”

This article first appeared on Krugersdorp News and was republished with permission. Additional reporting from News24 Wire.