Woman arrested after allegedly locking her fiancé in a house before setting it alight

Police say the 40-year-old victim sustained burn wounds to his body and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested in the Eastern Cape after she allegedly locked her fiancé inside a house before she allegedly set it on fire.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman from Timothy Valley in Bethelsdorp in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, was arrested for arson and attempted murder.

Naidu said the woman was arrested at the scene in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“At about 12.45am, police responded to a complaint of a house on fire in Angola Street in Timothy Valley. It is alleged that the suspect was seen exiting the house, locking the door and setting the place on fire. The neighbour ran to rescue the victim inside as he heard screams for help. The 40-year-old victim sustained burn wounds to his body and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“The suspect who is the fiancé of the victim was arrested and detained on charges of arson and attempted murder. She is expected to appear in court soon.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

