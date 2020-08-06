Security guard shot dead at hardware store in Midrand

A security guard was fatally shot while on duty at Builders Superstore Commercia in Midrand.

According to the Rabie Ridge Police Station spokesperson, Constable Jacob Nlhongo, the incident took place on 30 July at about 12am.

“The security officer, aged 41, was on duty at the hardware store, when three males entered the yard and shot him dead.

“The suspects went inside the store through the roof and stole electrical appliances such as grinders and welding materials valued at undisclosed amounts before leaving.”

Massmart communications manager, Refilwe Boikanyo explained that they were saddened that the night duty security officer was fatally injured while responding to a robbery at their store.

“Our sincerest condolences to his loved ones. We have made trauma counselling available to all affected security officers.

“Our risk management team is cooperating closely with the South African Police Services and has also identified additional security measures to be implemented at the store.”

Nhlongo also reached out to community members to contact the police if they have any valuable information.

“We are requesting anyone with information to come forward by calling Rabie Ridge SAPS on 011 30 0410/20, 10111 or use My SAPS app.

“The Rabie Ridge police assure that your identity will be protected, if sceptical, you can call anonymously.”

This article first appeared on Midrand Reporter and was republished with permission.

