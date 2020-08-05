Crime 5.8.2020 05:23 pm

Three officers shot, one suspect killed in shootout outside Pretoria hospital

Eliot Mahlase
Some of the suspects arrested after the shooting incident where two police officers and at least one suspect were injured near the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, 5 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

One suspect was killed and three police officers wounded following a shootout with police outside the Tshwane District hospital in Gezina on Wednesday morning.

Nine suspects were nabbed, with several of the suspects as well as police officers suffering from gunshot wounds, Pretoria Rekord East reports.

The shootout took place on Dr Savage Street in front of the Pathological Services gates.

“The provincial task team that investigates taxi violence was on an intelligence-driven operation where they were tracing a suspect who is believed to be involved in taxi violence,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

“Information led police to Gezina and when they tried to intercept the suspect, who was travelling in a convoy of three cars, a shooting erupted (from the motorcade).

“Police returned fire and in the process, two suspects were injured and one was killed.”

Peters said three officers were wounded during the shootout and had to be airlifted to hospital.

“We managed to recover a total of four firearms which will all be subjected to ballistic testing,” she said.

Ambu-Link emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser said officers were shot and wounded during the shootout between suspects and the police.

Loubser said the officers were airlifted to Milpark Hospital.

Shots were fired Wednesday morning. Photo: Carli Koch

