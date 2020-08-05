Three robbers tie up man, rape his wife and two daughters on Zwartkop farm

After the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Muldersdrift warned residents about the rise of house robberies in the area, three intruders forced their way into a house on a farm along Beyers Naude Drive in Zwartkop, which led to a mother and her two daughters being sexually assaulted.

According to police spokesperson constable Boitumelo Sehloho, two of intruders were armed with handguns.

“Once inside, they ordered a 73-year-old man to lie down and then tied his hands and legs. The robbers demanded money, but when they could not find any they beat him up and after searching him, they took his cellphone.

“The robbers then took the man’s 46-year-old wife, his 15-year-old and 11-year-old daughters to another room where they raped them.”

Sehloho said the robbers fled the scene and remained at large.

“The suspects are aged between 21 and 35, and are still at large. We urge the community to not approach them as they are armed and dangerous.

“Since the beginning of July, Muldersdrift has been experiencing an increase in crimes such as house robberies.

“These crimes usually are committed by three to six attackers armed with handguns. In all these incidents the attackers used force when entering the homes and in some cases the victims were sexually assaulted.”

Sehloho said that several cases of house robberies have been reported at Lindley, Zwartkop and Nooitgedacht, which are all in Muldersdrift.

She said the police were urging homeowners in the community to be proactive, ramp up their security and be extra vigilant between 7pm and 4am, as well as report any suspicious movement.

The Muldersdrift police station commander lieutenant-colonel condemned the criminal behaviour in the mentioned hot-spot areas.

He called on the community to report criminal elements to the police.

“We also urge the community to assist the police with information about people who buy stolen goods and those who commit house robberies. Together we can fight crime and make sure our country is safe.

“We will not rest…we will continue doing crime-prevention and stop-and-search operations, and make sure that those who break the law are brought to book and face the full might of the law,” he said.

The police are calling on anyone with information to contact them on 011-952-4600 or 011-952-4641. Alternatively, contact the Crime Stop number on 086-001-0111.

This article first appeared on Krugersdorp News and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.