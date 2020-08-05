Crime 5.8.2020 02:21 pm

Two arrested after baby dies from stray bullet striking stomach of pregnant woman

Citizen reporter
Police say the suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder while at Westville prison where they had been arrested for robbery.

An unborn baby died two days after its pregnant mother was struck in the stomach by a stray bullet allegedly during an attempted robbery, police in KwaZulu-Natal have said.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said two suspects aged 21 and 33 were arrested on Tuesday, following the incident that allegedly occurred on 14 June.

Mbele said on the day of the incident, at around 9.30pm the two suspects allegedly tried to rob a man who they fired at when he fled from the scene. The victim was shot on the thigh, Mbele added.

“A stray bullet struck a pregnant woman who was seated inside a room and she sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. Both victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, the unborn baby was certified dead two days after the incident,” Mbele said.

A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at the Cato Manor police station for investigation, she added.

“An intensive investigation was conducted which led the police to Westville prison where the suspects were arrested and charged for murder and two counts of attempted murder. The same suspects were initially arrested for house robberies that were committed in the same area.

“Both suspects are appearing in Durban Magistrate’s Court today [Wednesday] facing murder and attempted murder charges. These suspects will be profiled to determine if they can be linked to similar cases in the area.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the members for the arrest of the suspects who were “terrorising the community”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

