‘Sangoma’ points to shocking discovery of bodies in Olievenhoutbosch

A witness and community leader, only named Kgomotso, from the Olievenhoutbosh area has made a shocking discovery of three bodies allegedly buried, as well as an alleged confession from one of the culprits.

The bodies allegedly buried inside the yard of a house in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion with community members under the impression that the bodies were buried alive.

1/2 Police continue taking statements from locals. Photo: Jacques Nelles 2/2 Police at the crime scene where bodies were reportedly buried. Photo: Jacques Nelles

According to a community leader Kgomotso, who spoke to eNCA, the bodies were confirmed buried by one of the family members.

“I met the person who did those things. She confirmed that she hit her mother’s boyfriend and allegedly killed him.

“She hit her brother with a bottle and buried him naked in the yard.”

Kgomotso claims to get the information when she acted as a sangoma, providing the woman with counsel.

The accused women then told Kgomotso everything, alleging that three people were buried.

Locals have been left terrified at the incident.

The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles said the scene was still tense, with some community members wielding shovels.

The location has been confirmed a crime scene by police who planned on digging any moment from Wednesday.

Police said a murder docket was opened and four suspects were detained for the inquiry pending forensic confirmation of the murder of three victims.

Police on Tuesday evening received information from one of the three detainees that he and three other suspects, including his mother, had killed and buried the bodies of three victims in the yard.

The possible grave site has been cordoned off and declared a crime scene to avoid any tampering of evidence until the crime scene experts from the forensic science laboratory, process the scene.

Bodies were found buried in Olievenhoutbosch ???? pic.twitter.com/faN3vl2VAK — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 5, 2020

