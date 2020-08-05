Five suspected robbers in possession of police uniform arrested in KZN

Five suspected robbers who were found in possession of a police uniform were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspects, aged between 33 and 44, are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of robbery.

Mbhele said police officers from Sydenham arrested the five suspects on Tuesday who were travelling in a white VW Polo which had no registration plates.

“The police officers followed the vehicle with the intention of investigating their suspicions. They were able to intercept the vehicle on Shepstone Road in New Germany and the five occupants in the car were searched. Police officers seized two firearms, cellphones, police uniform and cash that was found in the suspects’ possession.

“All five suspects were arrested and detained for further investigation. Initial investigations revealed that some of the cellphones and cash were robbed from a business owner in Cato Manor yesterday. The victim was contacted and a case of business robbery was opened at the Cato Manor police station for investigation. Investigations in the involvement of the suspects in other crimes are ongoing,” said Mbhele.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of stolen items.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

