DA welcomes police’s swift response to farm attack in Limpopo

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has welcomed the swift reaction of the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a farm attack in the province.

According to DA Limpopo MPL Jacques Smalle, three armed suspects involved in a farm attack outside Dendron were apprehended in Polokwane on Wednesday morning.

Smalle said two of the suspects were arrested, while one was shot dead.

“Around 1am this morning the three suspects broke into the farmhouse of an elderly couple in the Bylsteel area near Dendron. During the violent altercation, the lady was raped and shot in the leg and her husband was seriously assaulted with pipes. They were taken to a hospital in Polokwane by helicopter and are in a serious, but stable condition. A 96-year-old woman who was also in the house, was spared any physical injuries.

“We send our sincere well wishes to the couple and hope for their speedy and complete recovery.

“It is confirmed that the suspects robbed the household of their two-way radios used by the farmers in the area for emergencies and fled in the victims’ vehicle.

“Swift action by the SAPS and the community led to the suspects’ apprehension in Polokwane,” said Smalle.

According to the MPL, eight farm attacks took place in Limpopo in the month of July, the highest number of such incidents nationally, which he said was the same number of attacks that occurred in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

“Farm attacks are terrorising our rural areas and as long as the attackers get away with their crimes, the horror is just going to continue.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

