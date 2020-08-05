Phoenix cops refuse bribe over illicit cigarettes, suspected arrested

A 31-year-old man was arrested on charges of bribery and contravening the Disaster Management Act after he attempted to bribe police officers, who found him in possession of illicit cigarettes, in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Public Order Policing (POP) officers received information about a vehicle that was being used to deliver illicit cigarettes around the Phoenix area.

They went on a search for the vehicle and eventually spotted it in Ringwood, Woodview.

Upon stopping and searching the vehicle, police officers found ten cartons of Pacific Blue cigarettes and two cartons of Ds cigarettes.

They informed the suspect that they were charging him for illegally transporting cigarettes during the lockdown period, which is in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The suspect allegedly took out cash to the amount of R4,000 and put it in one of the officer’s pockets, asking law enforcement to take the money and let him go.

The police officers immediately informed him that they were adding another charge of bribery to his original charge.

“The suspect was taken to Phoenix police station where he was charged accordingly for bribery and contravention of the Disaster Management Ac,” said Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Captain Louise Naidoo.

eThekwini district commissioner, General Vukani Mgobhozi commended the men in blue for upholding their oath to the SAPS code of conduct in resisting bribes and ensuring that the law is upheld.

Meanwhile, Verulam police officers arrested a man for alleged possession of drugs worth an estimated R3,500 while patrolling the CBD. The suspect was also found with cash of R1,620.

On Wednesday, the Verulam Crime Prevention Unit were conducting stop and search operations when they stopped a man.

When searching him, they found 122 orange and white heroin capsules and 22 pieces of rock cocaine.

“The street value of the drugs confiscated is R3,500. The suspect was charged for being in possession of heroin and will appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court soon,” said Verulam SAPS communications officer, Captain Henry Kisten.

This article first appeared on Phoenix Sun and was republished with permission

