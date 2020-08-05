One suspect found dead after supermarket ‘bombed’ by gang in Mpumalanga

One person was found dead after 15 suspects allegedly bombed a Usave supermarket in Mpumalanga on Wednesday and made off with cash. According to police, it’s alleged the suspects bombed the Ehlanzini supermarket in the early hours of the morning.

Images on social media showed the extent of the damage to the supermarket.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told News24 that one person was found dead under a wall that had collapsed.

“We suspect that the wall fell on one of the suspects during the robbery and he died,” said Hlathi.

It’s alleged the suspects fled the scene with cash.

No arrests have been made.

“A case of business robbery is under investigation,” Hlathi added.

