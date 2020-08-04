Seven arrested after posing as health officials in KZN farm attack

Seven people were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after allegedly posing as healthcare workers and shooting at a family on a farm in Kingsley, just outside Dundee, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a swift response from District Task Team police officers, Dundee police, Kingsley police, the K9 Unit and local farmers resulted in the arrest of the seven people, including two women who wore nurses’ uniforms.

“Two pistols with 13 rounds of ammunition were recovered.”

She said four people entered the farm in Kingsley, pretending to be officials from the health department on Monday.

“Two women were wearing the nurses’ uniforms. When they were questioned about their visit, they drew firearms and demanded cash. The owners…managed to alert police.”

When police arrived, the suspects opened fire at them before fleeing from the scene leaving their vehicle behind, Mbele said.

Police officers arrested the suspects as they fled. They said no one on the farm was injured.

Chase

“Another vehicle with three occupants was spotted within the farm premises and sped off upon seeing the police. A chase ensued and they were cornered. Three men were further apprehended. A total of seven suspects were arrested and two pistols with ammunition were recovered.”

Mbele said they would be charged with attempted house robbery and the possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Their vehicles were impounded for further investigation. They will appear in the Utrecht Magistrate’s Court soon.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the teams for their swift response.

“These suspects will be profiled to determine if they can be linked to similar cases,” he said.

