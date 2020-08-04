Crime 4.8.2020 11:07 am

North West father sedated, arrested after ‘stabbing, killing’ 2-year-old daughter

File image.

The incident took place at the Bleskop Mine Club residence in the early hours of the morning.

A man had to be sedated after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his 2-year-old daughter outside Rustenburg on Monday.

According to North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the incident took place at the Bleskop Mine Club residence in the early hours of the morning.

“It is alleged that the suspect woke up… and screamed that there were people attacking them,” Mokgwabone said.

“Upon asking questions, [his] distressed wife was allegedly assaulted. She fled from the house with their 6-year-old boy while the suspect locked himself inside the house with the 2-year-old girl before damaging household goods.”

Police, together with a negotiator, were summoned to the scene, but the man would not cooperate. He was ultimately arrested by members of the Tactical Response Team, who handed him over to paramedics for sedation.

“Police found the child’s body inside the house with multiple stab wounds. The suspect is currently under police guard at Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital.”

The man is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder.

