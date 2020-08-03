Eastern Cape Health MEC’s staffer gets bail after being caught with liquor in a state car

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s office messenger Ayanda Matinise was released on R5,000 bail by the King William’s Town Magistrate Court on Monday after he was arrested for transporting liquor in a state vehicle on Saturday.

Matinise, 33, faces charges of fraud for the use of a state vehicle without authority, violation of lockdown regulations and attempted bribery of officers of the law.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said magistrate Nandipha Ndamase postponed the case to 13 October 2020 for further investigation.

Matinise, a well-known ANC Youth League regional task team member, was caught by the police at Buffalo Street in King William’s Town on Saturday afternoon and arrested on the spot.

Gomba has condemned the incident and vowed to launch disciplinary action against Matinise.

Lockdown

The sale and distribution of alcohol are prohibited under alert Level 3 of the lockdown.

The country has been under a national lockdown since 27 March.

Gomba has welcomed the arrest of one of her “core staff members” and described the incident as an embarrassment.

Asked for the stance of the ANC on the incident, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayithobi said: “We can’t be accountable for the behaviour of ordinary people, government must discipline its employees – the police must arrest the people who break the law and process them accordingly.”

Matinise’s phone has been off since his arrest.

