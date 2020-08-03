Crime 3.8.2020 05:48 pm

Five suspects allegedly caught stealing oil from Transnet pipeline

News24 Wire
Five suspects allegedly caught stealing oil from Transnet pipeline

File image for illustration: Bloemfontein Courant

The Hawks also seized two generators and other equipment.

Five suspects are expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly being caught red-handed extracting oil from a Transnet fuel pipeline.

According to a statement by the Hawks, the suspects were arrested on Saturday for theft and tampering with essential infrastructure in the Free State.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said Transnet had noticed a drop in pressure from a fuel pipeline at Taaibos farm in Zamdela, Sasolburg.

“The security guards together with members of the Sasolburg Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit responded to the complaint and found two trucks and trailers at the crime scene”.

Steyn added the suspects were allegedly caught red-handed pumping oil from the underground valve into one of the truck and trailers.

The Hawks also seized two generators and other equipment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fuel spillage contaminates Durban community 18.12.2015


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021


today in print

Read Today's edition