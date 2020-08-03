Five suspects allegedly caught stealing oil from Transnet pipeline

Five suspects are expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly being caught red-handed extracting oil from a Transnet fuel pipeline.

According to a statement by the Hawks, the suspects were arrested on Saturday for theft and tampering with essential infrastructure in the Free State.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said Transnet had noticed a drop in pressure from a fuel pipeline at Taaibos farm in Zamdela, Sasolburg.

“The security guards together with members of the Sasolburg Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit responded to the complaint and found two trucks and trailers at the crime scene”.

Steyn added the suspects were allegedly caught red-handed pumping oil from the underground valve into one of the truck and trailers.

The Hawks also seized two generators and other equipment.

