Man arrested for stabbing Durban teen to death

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Wentworth teenager, Donell Potgieter, police said on Monday.

“One person is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for murder. The suspect was arrested by police officers from the Ethekwini District Trio Task Team,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

She said that, on 31 July at 22.20pm, Potgieter was stabbed in the chest at a house on Home Street in Wentworth, Durban.

“The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. A case of murder was opened at Wentworth police station for investigation.”

Mbele said police officers worked tirelessly to “solve the case and apprehend the suspect”.

“The suspect was arrested on Sunday. He was detained at Wentworth police station, where he was charged for murder.”

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the team for the arrest.

“The recent breakthroughs into some of the murders and attempted murders at Wentworth are welcomed,” he said.

Another incident

Local comedian Andrew Hughes and a friend were shot on Thursday night, 30 July, in Wentworth.

Police have launched an investigation into charges of attempted murder in that case.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Hughes was travelling with a passenger along Lansdowne Road, when he was shot at by unknown individuals travelling in another vehicle.

Both the motorist and his passenger sustained gunshot wounds.

The comedian reportedly drove himself to hospital for medical attention.

Violence in the area has been on the increase, with the community blaming the regular shootings on drug turf wars.

