Crime 3.8.2020 04:01 pm

Bloemfontein woman ‘abducts baby while mom waits in queue for medication’

News24 Wire
Picture for illustration purposes. File Photo: Kyle-Cowan-Medium

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said another woman in the queue told Kgomotso King that babies were not allowed in the clinic.

Bloemfontein police have opened a case of kidnapping after a baby was allegedly abducted at a clinic on Thursday, while the mother was fetching her medication.

According to police, it is alleged that 18-year-old Kgomotso King, who is the mother of baby Bokang, was at Bloemspruit Clinic at about 15.45pm to collect her medication.

She then asked the unknown woman to hold her baby while she went inside.

“When she was done, she found that the female had disappeared with her son,” said Makhele.

King did not initially report the matter to the clinic or police, but went to community radio station Motheo FM to ask for help. After that, the matter was reported to police.

Makhele said a kidnapping case was registered for further investigation and anyone who has information should please contact Warrant Officer Corne van Zyl on 083 456 5683 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can send information via the My SAPS app.

