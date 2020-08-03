Crime 3.8.2020 02:12 pm

Gang of robbers hits Distell Springs, escapes with truckloads of booze

News24 Wire
Gang of robbers hits Distell Springs, escapes with truckloads of booze

Photo: iStock

‘We are deeply concerned about the increasing reports of criminality surrounding the industry as legal trade has been closed down,’ said Distell spokesperson Dennis Matsane.

A group of armed men stole a large amount of liquor when they held up the Distell Springs plant in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to Distell spokesperson Dennis Matsane, the gang made off with two truckloads of alcohol.

“The incident is being investigated by police,” Matsane said.

“Our priority at the moment is the health and safety of our employees who have been traumatised by this incident. We are relieved that neither staff nor security were hurt.

“We are deeply concerned about the increasing reports of criminality surrounding the industry as legal trade has been closed down. We would like to assure South Africans that we are working with government to restore the industry to normalised trade where lives are protected, livelihoods are safeguarded and criminality in all its forms is tackled,” Matsane added.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said he would provide comment once he received more information about the incident.

More to follow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Slowing murder rate no reason to celebrate 31.7.2020
Woman shot dead by man known to her in KwaZulu-Natal, say police 30.7.2020
Ex-magistrate on wrong side of law after being charged with fraud 30.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021


today in print

Read Today's edition