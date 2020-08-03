Crime 3.8.2020 11:45 am

Pregnant woman in ‘critical condition’ after being shot in the stomach

Jana Boshoff
Two men were arrested in connection with the incident while a gun was also recovered next to the N4 where it was dumped.

A pregnant woman is reported to be in a critical condition after she was admitted to hospital due to a gunshot wound to the stomach in Mpumalanga.

Middelburg South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Captain, Khanysile Zwane said the police were called to the scene on Saturday night just after 7pm.

According to information from bystanders, the pregnant woman was shot in the stomach while cooking dinner for her husband.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and the gun that was suspected to be involved was recovered next to the N4 where it was dumped.

The men are expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, a collision on the R29 on Sunday has claimed five lives, the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liason said in a statement.

“Five people were killed this afternoon around 2pm when two sedans collided head-on.

“The collision happened on the R29 Road between Kinross and Leandra. The five died on impact at the scene of the crash,” said spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

One of the sedans had six occupants, including the driver who sustained critical injuries, while the deceased are all passengers.

“The critically injured person was transported to a nearby hospital,” added Mmusi.

In addition, the second vehicle had a driver and a passenger who sustained serious injuries. Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.

This article first appeared on Middelburg Observer and was republished with permission. Additional reporting News24 Wire.

