Durban comedian and friend allegedly shot in case of mistaken identity

News24 Wire
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating charges of attempted murder after a motorist and his friend were shot on Thursday night in Wentworth, Durban.

“It is alleged on 30 July 2020, at 20:15, the motorist was travelling along Lansdowne Road with a passenger when he was shot at by unknown suspects who were travelling in another vehicle,” spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24 on Sunday.

Both the motorist and his passenger sustained gunshot wounds. The comedian reportedly drove himself to the hospital for medical attention.

Police did not reveal the identity of the motorist, however, IOL reported that he was a Durban comedian who was allegedly shot in a case of mistaken identity.

A community activist told the publication that the shooting was linked to alleged gang wars.

According to the activist, the two men shot on Thursday night are not linked to any gang activity, but they said people were “often targeted because they may know someone that is linked [to] gangsters”.

The comedian is said to be stable, while his friend is in a “serious condition”.

