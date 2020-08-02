Hawks investigating ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

It doesn’t seem to be just an indiscretion in the marriage between Malusi Gigaba and Norma Gigaba, the Hawks say there’s much more to the scandal than we think.

Several media reports have reported that former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba opened a case in June after he was tipped-off of an alleged hit on his life.

Norma was arrested on Friday evening on charges of assault and malicious damage to property. She allegedly keyed a her husband’s friend’s car accusing him of cheating.

Many wondered why the Hawks were involved in this incidence, the Sunday Times reported that apart from allegedly trashing the friend’s car, Norma spent a night in jail because the Hawks wanted to clarify if there was a link to the death threat.

Two sources then claim that the politician has been unfaithful numerous times and that Norma’s “jealous rage” is due to her finding out about his relationships outside their marriage.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Here’s what we know about Malusi Gigaba’s trashed car, and Norma

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi denied there had been any political pressure to arrest Norma saying the case is more serious and complex than people think and they are investigating.

Norma was released on bail on Saturday, she is expected to be in court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.