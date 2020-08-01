Crime 1.8.2020 06:46 pm

Norma Gigaba released on R5K bail

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Malusi and Norma Gigaba. Image: Instagram

Malusi Gigaba registered a complaint of malicious damage to property last week. 

Norma Gigaba, the wife of politician Malusi Gigba has been released on bail on Saturday, 1 August 2020.

Just spending a night in jail, she was released from the holding cells of Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.

Norma was arrested on Friday evening on charges for assault and damage to property after she allegedly keyed a Mercedes G-Wagon believed to belong to her husband. It was written cheater on it.

Her attorney Victor Nkhwashu says she was granted R5,000 bail and will appear in court on Monday.

Malusi registered a complaint of malicious damage to property last week.

