Cops bust van with oranges, chips… and R200k worth of illegal smokes

Police confiscated R200,000 worth of illegal cigarettes hidden between oranges and packets of chips. Picture: Limpopo Police

79 boxes containing 3 950 cartons of cigarettes, with an estimated value of R200 000, were confiscated.

The Saps Limpopo Provincial Highway Patrol Task Team arrested two men, aged 23 and 28, in Polokwane this week.

According to a statement by Police Spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe, the team was patrolling along the R37 road outside Polokwane when the arrests were made.

“They spotted a suspicious white van, pulled it off the road and searched it. Illicit cigarettes were discovered between oranges and packets of chips,” Ngoepe said.

He added that 79 boxes containing 3 950 cartons of cigarettes, with an estimated value of R200 000, were confiscated.

Ngoepe said one of the men tried to bribe an officer. Both men were arrested and are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was arrested at Lebowakgomo zone A this morning following a tip-off from members of the community about a man selling drugs in the area.

“The man was found in possession of seven sachets of drugs. He was arrested and cash was also confiscated,” Ngoepe said.

The man is set to appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court soon.

Ngoepe added that police investigations are ongoing.

