Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports

A former minister’s wife has reportedly been arrested and is being detained at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.

She was allegedly under investigation for damaging a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon believed to belong to her husband.

While she was arrested on alleged assault and malicious damage to property, the Hawks told SABC news that she could face more charges.

The complainant in her arrest is reportedly her husband and “another person”.

“The complaint has been with us for some time we are still busy working on those allegations,” Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told the SABC.

“There were matters that transpired this week which necessitated us to go straight to the Magistrates Court to ask for a warrant of arrest based on the severity of the case and the charges that were laid. She’s going to appear in court on Monday in Hatfield.”

This comes after a couple trended last weekend after a video surfaced on social media of what is believed to be the husband’s car. The car was vandalised, with the words “cheater” written all over it.

