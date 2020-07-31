Hawks raid Mpumalanga municipality over alleged Covid-19 procurement fraud

The Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation at a municipality in Mpumalanga in connection with alleged Covid-19 procurement fraud.

Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the Hawks conducted the operation at the Nkomazi local municipality on Thursday following investigations into alleged Covid-19 procurement fraud.

The Hawks are probing whether “the appointment of contractors and service providers were inconsistent with the requisite procurement regulations”, Mulaudzi said.

“The monetary value involved is approximately R27 million. The DPCI Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, Digital Forensic Laboratory and the local SAPS Criminal Record Centre seized several documents, which will assist in the ongoing probe, were seized from different offices.

“No arrests have been made thus far. Further details will be divulged at a later stage,” Mulaudzi said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

