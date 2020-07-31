65-year-old grandfather arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old for two years

Police in Limpopo have said that a 14-year-old has escaped a two-year “rape ordeal” allegedly perpetrated by her 65-year-old grandfather, who was arrested on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the young girl was allegedly raped by her grandfather several times since 2018, when she was 12-years-old.

“The rapes allegedly took place when her grandmother was not home and the suspect would thereafter bribe the victim with money. As if that was a normal thing to do, the suspect apparently attempted to sell her to his friends by bringing in two other older men so they could also sexually abuse her.

“The frightened girl managed to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house for help. She then informed them about the ordeal and the police were immediately called. Investigations were then activated until the suspect was arrested,” Mojapelo said.

He said the child was immediately taken to the victim empowerment centre and the relevant stakeholders have already been engaged.

Mojapelo said the suspect will appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate Court on Monday, 3 August, on a charge of rape and that police investigations are underway.

Limpopo police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has thanked the community of Mokwakwaila, especially the neighbour who reported the matter.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the abuse of children and the seemingly immoral tendencies of older men taking advantage of the most vulnerable members of the society. The swift reaction by police members who received the report is commendable,” Ledwaba said.

Meanwhile, the DA in Limpopo has expressed its sadness at the suspected rape and murder of eight-year-old Mabareki Carlifonia Molamodi, who had been abducted.

Police have since arrested a suspect, who was last seen with her, following the grisly find of her body.

DA MPL Katlego Suzan Phala said rape statistics in Limpopo increased by 6.1% in 2018/2019 and that “a sharp rise of violence against women and children” can be expected during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to brief the nation on Friday on the latest crime statistics.

Phala said: “We urge SAPS and communities at large to prioritise the safety of children

“We would like to thank the SAPS for their swift action in this case and trust that justice will be served for little Mabareki and her family.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

