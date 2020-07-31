Crime 31.7.2020 10:53 am

3 dead, 1 injured, after man shoots family members and neighbour

News24 Wire
Three women have been shot dead and a fourth seriously injured after a man allegedly attacked them in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci, a 48-year-old man handed himself over to the police following the shooting.

“It is alleged that on 29 July between 11:00 and 12:30, the suspect attacked and fatally shot the three woman, aged 58, 66 and 72, and injured another, 58, at their homesteads at Mbihli village, Palmietfontein area. The injured woman was rushed to hospital for medical treatment,” Soci said in a statement.

On Friday, Soci told News24 two of the deceased had the same surname as the suspect and were related. The two other women, including the sole survivor of the attack, were neighbours.

Soci said the motive for the attack was unknown and police were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

The man will appear in the Sterkspruit District Court on Friday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned the attack.

“Police will oppose bail in this case,” she said.

