9-year old raped by teenage cousin

A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin at an undisclosed location in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the teenager tied the victim with a rope, covered her mouth with a cloth and then allegedly raped her.

“This incident, which is under investigation, was uncovered by the mother of the victim when she returned from work and then alerted police,” Hlathi said.

On the same day, a 14-year-boy was allegedly raped by a man he tried to help in Kabokweni, also in Mpumalanga. A 40-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court on Friday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has commended the police for the arrest.

He has also raised his concern regarding the “lack of morals by some men, who continue perpetuating abominable and vicious acts of sexual assault against minors and women”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.