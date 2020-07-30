Gunmen make off with jewellery worth R2m in Eastgate mall robbery

Suspects walked away with jewellery worth R2 million following a business robbery at Arthur Kaplan jewellery shop at the Eastgate mall on Thursday.

“Complainant alleges that at about 11:30, while he was at work with his two colleagues, when four customers entered the store one by one. They looked suspicious and his colleague pressed the panic button, before she started to help them,” police spokesperson Captain André de Jager said in a statement on Thursday.

The gunman then pointed a firearm at her and demanded access to the jewellery cabinets.

Captain André de Jager said:A security officer from Eastgate Mall responded and when he entered the store the suspects overpowered him and disarmed him of his official firearm.

The other robbers, who were also armed, then demanded a key for the cabinet where the watches are displayed and took several before fleeing.

Nobody was injured and no shots were fired during the robbery.

In addition, nobody has been arrested for the robbery of items worth around R2 million.

Police are calling on anybody with information regarding the robbery or the suspects to call Bedfordview SAPS or the SAPS Hotline.

