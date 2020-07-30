Woman shot dead by man known to her in KwaZulu-Natal, say police

A woman has been shot and killed by a man known to her in the North Coast town of KwaDukuza, police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said KwaDukuza SAPS was investigating charges of murder and an inquest after a an alleged dispute between the two individuals.

“It is alleged this morning at 07:45, at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Street, a 32-year-old woman was fatally shot by a known suspect… She sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead and was declared dead at the scene,” Gwala said.

Gwala said the 32-year-old man also sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

“He was taken to hospital for medical attention where he died on arrival. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

IPSS Medical Rescue’s spokesperson Paul Herbst said their advanced life support paramedics responded to Russel Street in KwaDukuza following reports of the shooting.

“On arrival paramedics found two victims in the front of a vehicle, both having sustained gunshot wounds to the head. The female driver was declared deceased by paramedics on scene. The second victim, a male, was in a critical condition and advanced life support care was initiated.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.