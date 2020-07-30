Crime 30.7.2020 12:11 pm

Ex-magistrate on wrong side of law after being charged with fraud

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock.

The magistrate, 53, was attached to the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court.

A former magistrate from the Western Cape will find himself on the wrong side of the courtroom when he appears in the dock on fraud charges.

“It is alleged that between April 2013 to December 2013, he allegedly misled the Department of Justice by reporting on duty on a daily basis, and then proceeded to the George municipality valuation court wherein he illegally performed other judicial duties that earned him an extra income without due authorisation,” the Hawks said in a statement on Thursday.

The suspect was expected to appear in the George Regional Court on 14 September.

