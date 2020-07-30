Robbers attacks guards, destroy Rosemoor Stadium in looting operation

Guards at Rosemoor Stadium in George, Western Cape were allegedly attacked and robbed last week by six men, armed with knives and pangas, after which they caused damage of about R750 000 to the premises in a looting operation.

Granville Campher, municipal sports manager, confirmed the events that took place last Tuesday, July 21st.

Windows were smashed, basins, pipes and shower heads were demolished, taps were stolen and electrical infrastructure was damaged. Water flooded the entire premises.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Capt. Malcolm Pojie, however, said that only one case of theft, which is being investigated by the police, was reported a day after the alleged incident.

“The circumstances surrounding the allegations are currently being investigated. We are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Conville police detectives on 044 803 3301 or Stop Crime on 08600 10111. All information is treated as confidential,” he said.

Asked if any robbery and / or assault cases were reported and investigated, Pojie replied: “At the moment only a theft case has been opened for investigation, but the allegations of the robbery and attack on the guards will be part of the investigation, now that this information has come to light. ”

George Herald wasn’t able to get hold of a regional manager of the security company, which is currently out of town, by deadline after many attempts.

The driver could not confirm the incident but undertook to find out more about the incident.

Rosemoor Sports Stadium is a place that holds many fond memories for the community, but has now been destroyed in a matter of minutes. On the Facebook group, Rosemoor Stand Together, residents expressed their anger over the incident.

Some speculate that opportunists would strike right now after the wall around the stadium collapsed during the stormy winds that recently raged across the Western Cape.

“It was my real fear after the wall blew up,” George councillor Wilbur Harris wrote on Facebook. The suspicion exists that the culprits themselves are also residents of the neighborhood.

One Facebook post reads as follows: “I say again the crooks from around here are comfortable. Then we get people in our community who are still protecting them … That could have been someone’s house, our churches, our school.”

Asked whether criminals are taking their chances right now as the stadium is no longer used as a shelter for the homeless, Campher said the reduction in activities on the sports field during lockout time presents a major challenge.

“The sports department is reaching out to the sports clubs to help prevent vandalism and other criminal activities,” he said.

This article first appeared on George Herald and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.