WATCH: Man shot dead at Lakeside Mall parking lot

A man was shot dead in what seem to be “hit” at the parking lot of Lakeside Mall in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, 28 July.

WARNING: The video below contains footage that may upset sensitive viewers.

In CCTV footage, the suspects’ black VW vehicle can be seen pulling up in front of the victim’s vehicle and reversing away from the scene after numerous shots had been fired.

The man was declared dead on the scene due to the gun wounds. The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Richards Bay are investigating the murder.

Meanwhile, a sleeping homeowner in Port Elizabeth heard gunshots ring out close to his home and noises on his roof around 2am on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape (SAPS) said that, when the homeowner went to investigate at 7am in the morning, he found the lifeless body of a man, with two gunshot wounds.

The Port Elizabeth police have launched a murder investigation into the incident, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Naidu said the incident happened at a Dorfling Street house in Greenfields.

She said the Bethelsdorp police were searching for the next of kin of the murdered man and wanted the public’s assistance in solving the crime.

According to Naidu, the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting were not known to the police at this stage. She said the victim was a coloured man in his 30s.

This article first appeared on Zululand Observer and was republished with permission. Additional reporting from News24 Wire.

