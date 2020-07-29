PE man hears gunshots late at night, discovers dead man on his roof next morning

A sleeping Port Elizabeth homeowner heard gunshots ring out close to his home around 02:00 – and noises on his roof.

Eastern Cape police said that, when the homeowner went to investigate at 07:00 in the morning, he found the lifeless body of a man in his 30s, with two gunshot wounds.

The Port Elizabeth police have launched a murder investigation into the incident, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Naidu said the incident happened at a Dorfling Street house in Greenfields.

She said the Bethelsdorp police were searching for the next of kin of the murdered man and wanted the public’s assistance in solving the crime.

“According to police information, the owner of a house in Dorfling Street heard gunshots being fired at about 02:15 this morning (Wednesday). At the same time, he could hear noises on his roof. He did not go outside, instead this morning at about 07:00, he went to investigate and found the body of an unknown male on his roof. The deceased sustained two gunshot wounds.”

According to Naidu, the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting were not known to the police at this stage.

She said the victim was a coloured man in his 30s.

Police were investigating a case of murder and were appealing to the community to assist them in their investigation, said Naidu.

She asked that anyone who may be able to identify the deceased or may know his next of kin or any information relating to the murder contract Sergeant Tandiswa Nobebe on 067 403 1910 or SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3005.

People can also call the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

All information will be treated as confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.