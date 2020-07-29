Crime 29.7.2020 04:06 pm

3-year girl old shot in the head in suspected gang hit gone wrong

A little girl died on Tuesday night after being shot in the head, with witnesses saying the shooters were dressed in police uniforms.

A three-year-old girl was killed by a bullet to the head on Tuesday night, the youngest casualty as gang violence continues in Eerste River, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said three unknown individuals opened fire outside a house in Normandie Street, Heather Park, at about 20:30.

The child was hit in the head and died in hospital, she confirmed.

Julian Unthank, former chairperson of the local community police forum and current chair of Concerned Residents Against Crime, said witnesses claimed the gunmen were dressed in police uniform.

He said the shots were fired at the “wrong house”, as it was believed a nearby property was the target.

“After the child was shot, people from the other house came out, shooting. But the [gunmen] escaped on foot via the nearby canal.”

Potelwa said Anti-Gang Unit officers deployed to the scene followed up on “suspicious movement” at a nearby house.

“Information led them to another house in the same street. Upon searching the house, they found five firearms, including a shotgun. Two teenagers were among the five suspects arrested in the search,” she confirmed.

Charged with possession of illegal firearms, they will appear in court soon, Potelwa added.

